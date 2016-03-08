Roma, Cristante to fly to Finland for surgery following muscle injury
21 October at 14:15Roma midfielder Bryan Cristante will head to Finland for surgery following his serious muscle injury, according to a report from Calciomercato.com.
The 24-year-old Italian was substituted off in the Giallorossi’s league clash against Sampdoria yesterday after only seven minutes, with fears that his injury would prove serious. Those fears came true today after medical examinations this morning, which showed that the former Atalanta midfielder had suffered a detachment of the tendon of the adductor of the right leg.
Cristante will fly to Finland this week to undergo an operation carried out by Professor Sakari Orava, who has previously operated on other footballers such as former Milan and Manchester United midfielder David Beckham and former Inter and Juventus forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
This is bad news for the Giallorossi, who are currently undergoing a small injury crisis. They are currently missing seven players through injury, such as Italian midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini, Armenian forward Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Turkish forward Cengiz Ünder.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments