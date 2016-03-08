

Roma and CSKA Moscow have met twice previously in the Champions League, with Roma winning 5-1 at home and drawing 1-1 away in the 2014-15 group stages.



In all European competition, Roma have won two of their four meetings with CSKA Moscow, drawing one and losing one.



CSKA Moscow have won three of their eight away games vs Italian opposition (D1 L4), including a 1-0 win vs Roma in the Cup Winner’s Cup in October 1991.



Roma have won each of their last six Champions League home games, scoring 17 goals and conceding just two in the process.



Following a run of 32 games in which they conceded at least once, CSKA Moscow have kept a clean sheet in two of their last four Champions League games, including a 1-0 win against holders Real Madrid last time out.



CSKA Moscow are looking to keep consecutive Champions League clean sheets for the first time since November 2011.

