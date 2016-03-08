Roma, Di Francesco: "We could've done better but I am happy with the points"

After the Empoli-Roma game, Eusebio Di Francesco spoke to DAZN (via Calciomercato.com) as he had this to say on the matter:



" Win? Well we could've done better today that's for sure but we are happy with the three points. I think we played a good first half but things got difficult in the second half. Empoli also deserve credit as they really played well. Caputo? He played a good game but the defense did a good job to catch him offside on a few occasions. Pellegrini? He has been doing very well but he will have to stay humble. We all know what he is capable of doing, now it is up to him to apply it. He had a small issue which is why I was forced to use a substitution. We have been doing better but we have to take it one game at a time. We also have to stay focused...".



