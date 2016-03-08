Roma, De Rossi: "Here are some of my future ambitions..."
18 October at 23:38Daniele De Rossi spoke to Roma TV about numerous Roma topics, here is what he had to say on the matter (Calciomercato.com):
" Totti and De Rossi? Well Roma will always go on. Many legends played for this club and there will always be new ones. It was difficult to lose Totti but we had to go on and so that's what we did. If I get an injury, I always tell my wife that I want to quit and that we should go on vacations. Then once I feel better, I only want to focus on the next game! I have pretty clear ideas and I want to feel useful. Football? I have a lot of passion for this sport and in the future I could see myself becoming a coach. Even so, I have to evaluate this situation with my family. Roma? I arrived here at Trigoria at 11 years old. It was really amazing. I am so honored to have played here my entire career, I have dedicated myself to this great city...".
