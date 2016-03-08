Roma, De Rossi out of action with foot fracture
08 October at 15:30Roma are experiencing a more positive period after starting off the season very badly, though the team from the capital is struggling with several injuries that could negatively affect this improvement. Now it seems that team captain Daniele De Rossi could be out of action for some time.
According to Sky Sport, De Rossi suffered a fracture at the fifth proximal phalanx on his left foot. The player will thus be unavailable for Eusebio Di Francesco for at least 15 days, but the recovery times will be set with greater certainty over the next few days.
The 35-year-old Roma youth product has so far appeared in all of his team's Serie A matches as well as Roma's loss at the Santiago Bernabeu against Real Madrid.
Throughout his career, the experienced defensive midfielder has collected 602 appearances in all competitions for Roma, scoring 61 goals and assisting another 53. He has also featured in 117 matches for Italy since making his debut in 2004, netting 21 goals for his country.
