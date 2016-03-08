Roma, De Rossi: 'This is a huge win for us...'

06 April at 23:25
Daniele De Rossi spoke to DAZN at the end of the Sampdoria-Roma (0-1) game, here is what he had to say on the matter:

"It's a huge win for us, especially if we look at the standings. We knew that Sampdoria are a very good team so this win surely gives us a boost. Last year things didn't go so well for us here in Genoa but this year, we got a different and much more positive result. We had the right approach today and even if we know we can do better, this is a big step in the right direction. VAR? I welcome it since it helps referees a lot and helps to eliminate injustices. Milan? Well we know that they lost against Juve and we also know that Inter Milan will be playing against Atalanta so someone will drop points tomorrow. This was a big win for us and we have to continue like this...'. More to come on the matter...

