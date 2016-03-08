Roma, De Rossi to retire and work with Guardiola at City?

Daniele De Rossi is seriously thinking of calling time on his playing career, because of the numerous physical problems he has had this season. It is reported today by Tuttosport, that there would be an offer from his friend Pep Guardiola to enter the Academy and start working with the Manchester City youth teams, with the possibility also there to later coach the first team.

In recent days, his wife, Sarah Felberbaum, has also talked about Daniele’s desire to experience working abroad. Sergio Berti, agent of the midfielder who had ties to Manchester City when Roberto Mancini was manager, is said to be actively working on making this dream of De Rossi a reality.

De Rossi is viewed as a Roma legend having spent his entire career at the club. The 35 year old made his debut in 2001 and has amassed over 450 appearances for the Giallorossi over the past 18 years.