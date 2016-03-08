Roma: deal agreed for Smalling, medical examinations in Rome tomorrow
29 August at 12:00The closure of the transfer market is fast approaching and Roma still don’t have a suitable replacement for Kostas Manolas. However, the Sporting Director of the Giallorossi Gianluca Petrachi has almost finalised an agreement with a new defender. It’s not Daniele Rugani nor Dejan Lovren, but Chris Smalling, Manchester United’s 29-year-old English defender.
The deal, given the difficulties with Rugani and Lovren, was practically closed last night and includes these figures, according to Calciomercato.com: a dry loan of €3m and redemption rights to be decided in the future. The player is already at United’s headquarters and is expected to arrive in Rome tomorrow for medical examinations. Smalling, who has played over 300 matches in the Premier League and European competitions, can also cover the role of a full-back, as well as a central defender. Assuming the medical examinations are all clear, the deal should be finalised before the end of the week.
Apollo Heyes
