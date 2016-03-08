Roma deal for Liverpool's Dejan Lovren collapsing?

16 August at 12:00
According to what has been reported by the Gazzetta dello Sport this morning, Roma's deal for Liverpool centre-back Dejan Lovren is in danger of collapsing, as Liverpool have attempted to raise their demands at the last minute.

The reports suggest that the two clubs had found an agreement on a loan with obligation to buy amounting to a total cost of 18 million euros; before the Reds attempted to raise the cost by another million euros.

