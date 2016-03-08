El TAC realizado a @MaxGonalons tras un golpe, confirma que el jugador sufre una fractura en la cabeza del peroné de su pierna derecha.



Más información https://t.co/MqHhIWeS67#vamosmisevilla pic.twitter.com/PFP4St0Spn — Sevilla Fútbol Club (@SevillaFC) September 6, 2018

Roma loanee and Sevilla star Maxime Gonalons has sustained a serious injury at the Andalusian club, dealing a blow not just to them but to the giallorossi as well.The Frenchman featured for the club in their Europa League game against Sigma Olumuc and scored on his debut as well. But the midfielder had complained of a pain in his knee during the game.Sevilla have confirmed that Gonalons has sustained a broken fibula injury on his right leg and is now expected to be ruled out for a long term at the Spanish club.Gonalons had underwent medical tests on his knee earlier this morning and the reports told that he has broken his right leg's fibula. The time period for which he has been ruled out is unknown, but Gonalons is expected to be out for quite a long time now.Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)