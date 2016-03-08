Roma dealt blow Florenzi wants to follow Dzeko to Inter
23 June at 14:45Serie A giants Roma could be dealt another big blow to hopes of keeping their players as Alessandro Florenzi reportedly wants to join Inter and follow Edin Dzeko to the club.
Florenzi has been one of Roma's most important players over the last few seasons and has also captained the club on multiple occasions. He is one of the contenders to get the armband after the exit of Daniele de Rossi this summer, as the club's fans continue to be against the American ownership.
Tuttosport today morning claim that Florenzi could be the next man out of the club, with Kostas Manolas close to joining Napoli, Inter close to siging Edin Dzeko and Lorenzo Pellegrini has a release clause of 35 million euros.
They say that the giallorossi value the full-back at around 30 million euros and will be willing to let the player go for the fee, as Inter are currently interested in signing the 28-year-old Italian.
The report also claims that Florenzi wants to follow his teammate Dzeko to the nerazzurri, who are willing to offer a player plus cash in a similar deal to what they did for Radja Nainggolan. Dalbert is a player that they have put forward in a possible deal.
