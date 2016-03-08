Roma defender extends deal till 2021

20 August at 14:20
Serie A giants Roma have now extended the contract of their defender Federico Fazio till the summer of 2021.

The former Tottenham man has been key to the club's fortunes ever since he joined from Spurs and while Kostas Manolas has left for Napoli, the Argentine has extended his deal till the summer of 2021.

 
After having signed the deal, Fazio told the club's social media: "From the first day the #ASRoma it made me feel the confidence a football player needs. I hear it from all those who work in Trigoria, where I want to stay for a long time ”.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Roma

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.