Roma defender extends deal till 2021

Serie A giants Roma have now extended the contract of their defender Federico Fazio till the summer of 2021.The former Tottenham man has been key to the club's fortunes ever since he joined from Spurs and while Kostas Manolas has left for Napoli, the Argentine has extended his deal till the summer of 2021.After having signed the deal, Fazio told the club's social media: "From the first day the #ASRoma it made me feel the confidence a football player needs. I hear it from all those who work in Trigoria, where I want to stay for a long time ”.