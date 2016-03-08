Roma defender Karsdorp: Hope it will be the right season to prove my worth
13 July at 15:50Roma defender Rick Karsdorp missed last season due to injury, but he has vowed to bounce back this season.
“I’m much better than last season. I’m doing pre-season, the preparation is fine and I want to show what I couldn’t show last year,” Karsdorp told Roma TV.
“This season it will be very important for me to play, I hope it will be the right season to prove my worth. It’s a pleasure to train with the lads.
“I know the Coach, my teammates, the city and how things work here, but I feel like a new player. It’s definitely an advantage to know what the boss wants from me, but I want to repay the affection of the fans, as well as the trust of the club that believed in me.”
CLICK HERE FOR MORE SERIE A NEWS
Go to comments