Roma defender prepared to stay amid Manchester United, Arsenal and Juventus rumours
24 April at 15:00Kostas Manolas is one of the players who is seemingly mentioned frequently every single transfer window yet nothing ever really seems to materialise from all the interest. The Greek defender has a €36m release clause in his contract and several clubs have reportedly already tested Roma's resolve with bids close to the figure. However, good news arrives for Roma fans as Manolas is prepared to stay at the club and is offering a helping hand out to the club to help get a new deal over the line.
According to what has been reported by Leggo, Manolas wants to meet with the Giallorossi leadership at the end of the year and discuss an extension, which would include greatly increasing or total removal altogether of the Greek centre-back's release clause. However, Roma's qualification for next season's Champions League is crucial and if the club miss out on the top four, Manolas could well leave.
If he stays, the Greek defender's wage will rise from €3m to €4m per season, with other bonuses to be confirmed.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments