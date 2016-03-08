Roma defender sidelined until January
11 December at 12:20On-loan Manchester United defender Chris Smalling is looking at missing the rest of 2019 through knee injury after confirming via scans that he will remain on the sidelines until January.
The Daily Mail reports that Smalling has suffered bruising and a knock on his left knee, as is projected to be out until January.
The English international has impressed this season in Serie A, adapting to the league comfortably and convincing more than one club that he is more than capable of holding down a defensive line.
Roma boss Paulo Fonseca will no doubt be ruing the injury to Smalling, with the Englishman a mainstay in the Roma manager’s starting eleven this season.
The Daily Mail also went on to report that Roma are interested in making the deal for Smalling permanent next summer after his fine performances so far this season.
Anthony Privetera
