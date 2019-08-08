Roma defender to Icardi on Instagram: "I wait for you"

Mauro Icardi is clearly out of the project at Inter and his number 9 has been assigned to Lukaku, and now the guessing game for where the Argentine forward will move to next is in full swing. Among the hypotheses that have been circulating in recent weeks include Roma, who would be willing to trade Edin Dzeko. A trade between the two clubs would also limit Juventus’ ability to sell Gonzalo Higuain, a fact that benefits both sides. Yesterday, Icardi's former teammate Juan Jesus commented “I wait for you” along with two yellow and red hearts and the emoticon of a wolf on Icardi’s latest Instagram post, further adding weight to the theory of the striker’s arrival in Rome.Apollo Heyes