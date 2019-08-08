Roma defender to Icardi on Instagram: "I wait for you"

juan jesus, commento, icardi, instagram, 2019
09 August at 15:30
Mauro Icardi is clearly out of the project at Inter and his number 9 has been assigned to Lukaku, and now the guessing game for where the Argentine forward will move to next is in full swing. Among the hypotheses that have been circulating in recent weeks include Roma, who would be willing to trade Edin Dzeko. A trade between the two clubs would also limit Juventus’ ability to sell Gonzalo Higuain, a fact that benefits both sides. Yesterday, Icardi's former teammate Juan Jesus commented “I wait for you” along with two yellow and red hearts and the emoticon of a wolf on Icardi’s latest Instagram post, further adding weight to the theory of the striker’s arrival in Rome.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Μαυʀɸ Iϲαʀδι - MI9 (@mauroicardi) on

 
Apollo Heyes

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Roma

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.