Roma, Delvecchio: "Monchi should've acquired a winger..."

Roma made a lot of moves this summer as the team clearly got younger but they did lose two massive pieces in Radja Nainggolan and Brazilian star keeper Alisson. Ex-Roma striker Marco Delvecchio spoke to La Repubblica (via Calciomercato.com) about Roma's current roster, here is what he had to say on the matter:



" Roma's roster? Well I think that they have many very strong players but at the same time, they are a little unbalanced too. I think that they are missing an offensive winger who can score goals. Someone perhaps like Salah for example. I don't think Monchi has done a bad job but there are some holes in the roster I feel. Schick? He can still grow a lot and develop. Better loaning him out? I think he has the quality to prove his worth here at Roma so let's see. I think he has to show his personality more if he wants to have success...".



