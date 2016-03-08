Roma, details of contract extension for Kolarov
26 December at 16:30Italian Serie A giants AS Roma are edging closer to extending the contract of the veteran left-back Aleksandar Kolarov, as per Sport Mediaset cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 34-year-old is in the final year of his contract with the Rome-based outfits and he will be allowed to negotiate with other clubs as a free-agent if a contract extension is not agreed by January 1st.
As per the latest report, Roma’s hierarchy have offered Kolarov a 12-month contract extension worth of €3 million salary for the season.
The Serbia international has been at Roma since the summer of 2017 when he moved from English Premier League giants Manchester City for a reported transfer fee of €5 million.
Since then, Kolarov has represented his current club in 112 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score 17 goals along with providing 18 assists.
In the ongoing campaign, Kolarov has managed to score five goals along with providing three assists in just 22 appearances in all competitions.
