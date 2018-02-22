Roma, Di Francesco admits interest in Balotelli and makes huge Alisson claim

Roma boss Eusebio Di Francesco talked to Tiki Taka on Monday night and confirmed his interest in Nice star Mario Balotelli.



“He is a player I wanted to sign at Sassuolo. I need to meet him to make some decisions. Balo has important qualities. Dzeko showed his professionalism when he remained at Roma. He is important for, he can score many goals. The group is more important than the single footballer and he is aware of that.”



“I’d like to win trophies playing well but Allegri can’t be criticized. The difference is that he has won something and I didn’t. I will try to win using my ideas. Napoli thought to have already win the scudetto even if they were one point behind Juve, the bianconeri deserved to win.”



“Schick? He can play as striker or centre forward he has great qualities. Nainggolan has plenty of personality and Alisson is probably the best goalkeeper in Italy right now.”

