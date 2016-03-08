Roma, Di Francesco admits Zaniolo has been 'protected' by the referees

22 February at 17:00
On eve of the clash between Roma and Frosinone, Giallorossi boss Eusebio Di Francesco spoke to the press about his side's chances. 
 
"If I fear Lazio, Porto or Frosinone the most? The most important game is always the next one. We'll face a team that did well against Lazio at home, they have an identity.  If Zaniolo will rest? Probably. He has played a lot for his age, really. We can't expect all games to be done at a certain level. 
 
"De Rossi? he will play from start and he will be our captain. As for the formation, we will use the 3-5-2. Under? He's not quite ready yet. Pastore can't be happy with the playing time, be he's training very well. 
 
"Zaniolo must understand that he's a physical player and can't always go to the ground. It's true, like you said, he has been a little protected by the referees, he shouldn't have had as many free-kicks," he concluded. 

