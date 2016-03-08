Roma, Di Francesco: 'De Rossi out for three games, Manolas available'
02 November at 16:00Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco spoke to the press on the eve of his team's challenge against Fiorentina touching various topics, including the recoveries of several injured players.
"I want a different attitude. We must not always lower ourselves. We must find continuity and also the tactical attitude must be the same," he said.
"Pastore and Kluivert have both worked with the team. Kluivert's injury is less serious and that's why he's more likely to play. De Rossi will not be called up and will probably not be available for the Champions League and the next league match. Manolas is available.
"Why are we behind in the table? For many reasons. At a tactical level, we have not always been perfect, we are lacking continuity and we have to find strength staying in the opposing half of the field. This is what we miss most: not the points, but the performances.
"Tomorrow Dzeko will play as a striker, but Schick could also play on the wing. We have a lot of young players who have to make their growth path. Everyone will have time because my players are all considered the same way. Sometimes you need more experience and sometimes more carelessness," Di Francesco concluded.
