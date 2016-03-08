Roma, Di Francesco: 'De Rossi was amazing...'

Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco spoke to Sky Sport after the Roma-Milan (1-1) game, here is what he had to say on the matter:



' I am happy by our performance but it's too bad that we start slow before then waking up. We have to start better and score early goals if we want to have a lot of success. We clearly deserved to win tonight but at least we responded in the right way after that disappointing game in Florence. De Rossi? He was incredible tonight. He knows football so well and he is a great leader for our younger players. He is a key player for us and we need him if we are to play the 4-3-3. Schick? I wanted to use him a little wider out compared to Dzeko. I think Schick showed some interesting things today so I was happy. Zaniolo? He has power and pace. He still has to improve but he is solid. He always wants the ball which is similar to Totti...'. More to come...