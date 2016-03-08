Roma, Di Francesco: 'Dzeko to start over Schick, Belotti...'
18 January at 16:20Eusebio Di Francesco spoke to media ahead of tomorrow’s Serie A clash against Torino. “The Granata have a good team”, Di Francesco said. “They are very dangerous especially on counter-attack”.
DZEKO – “He is fit, just like Schick. Edin is the favorite but I will decide in the coming hours. I am happy because Patrik has improved”.
TRANSFER – “I trust Monchi, he is looking for opportunities. We can improve the team otherwise we stay as we are”.
DE ROSSI – “He is training I hope he will return with the rest of the team next week”.
BELOTTI – “I only speak about Roma players”.
KARSDORP – “He can start because I don’t know if Florenzi will be eligible to play. Pastore can’t play mezzala but I don’t want to change our system”.
EL SHA OR KLUIVERT – “Kluivert is the favorite, El Shaarawy returned to training on Tuesday”.
N’ZONZI – “I will evaluate his conditions, he had his first training session today”.
