Roma, Di Francesco: 'I did everything for the good of the team'

08 March at 09:20
Roma head coach Eusebio Di Francesco was sacked from his position yesterday; the Giallorossi finally running out of patience with the Italian after a 3-1 defeat to FC Porto on Wednesday sent them tumbling out of the Champions League under a week after a 3-0 trouncing by Lazio in the derby della capitale.

Speaking on his dismissal, Di Francesco had a few words to say; but meaningful ones nonetheless.

"I'm sorry for those I used less; but I did everything for the good of the team, I'm happy to have trained you."

Roma now begin their search for a replacement, with Claudio Ranieri stepping in as a temporary replacement. The club's sporting director, Monchi, looks also to be heading for the door; possibly in light of a move to Arsenal in the summer.

