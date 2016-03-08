Roma, Di Francesco: ‘I’m calm about my job; we lack continuity’
06 November at 15:40AS Roma take on CSKA Moscow in Russia tomorrow evening in the UEFA Champions League, with head coach Eusebio Di Francesco eager to put the Giallorossi back into winning ways. Speaking at his press conference ahead of the clash, Di Francesco said the following:
“After Fiorentina? I think the images are clear, we conceded a penalty that shouldn’t have been, where we have to improve is not to stop at the dramatic episodes, we waited too long to start playing again. The team seemed to dominate the race instead of going to equalize it and then to try to win. It already happened with Spal, not reacting in the right way, to become great and grow we must also improve in attitudes and think about playing, not stopping to protest.
“We still have 27 league games. Different way in the Champions? Let's show it tomorrow, I believe that slowly the path of growth is being seen. What we lack is continuity. There are teams that win or draw at 95’, it's a matter of mentality. We must not stop at small episodes.
“We had difficulty, we got too tired and we did not have a player near Dzeko. With Lorenzo Pellegrini things have changed a bit and in Florence we have often come out of the pressure of Fiorentina.
“What changes with Akinfeev in the door? He's a great goalkeeper with both hands and feet, so something will change compared to the first leg. The temperature should be -2.
“In addition to this pitfall which others do I see? We came a day before to adapt, the other pitfalls concern the work of the two trequartistas as Dzagoev and Vlasic behind a tip that knows how to lengthen the team. They are good at creating pressure at the beginning as happened with Real. In addition there will be a full stadium and a large audience that will push them.
“We must believe in what is proposed and also convince the team. The example is Schick, sometimes an episode is enough. The results will help us to go back up the slope. I'm calm for my job.”
