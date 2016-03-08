Roma, Di Francesco: 'I will not resign'

"I can hardly give any explanations. It was played and managed poorly by us. I apologize for what has been a shameful performance in many ways.

"I won't make any evaluations now, my mood is not at its best. I want to understand and reflect on the situation. I want to get into the players' heads and understand where we are.

"Resignation? I don't want to create headlines, let's forget about these talks. I've never had this thought in my head. I wonder why we always talk about alibis, we have to look at our performance," he concluded.

Roma's sporting director, Monchi, also made it clear that Di Francesco won't get sacked, at least not this evening, as for now, they can only apologise.