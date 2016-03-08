Roma, Di Francesco: ‘Not easy to win in CL; I’m happy with the team’
02 October at 23:18Roma triumphed 5-0 over Czech 1. Liga side Viktoria Plzen this evening in the Champions League as they put a 3-0 defeat to Real Madrid behind them and get their first three points of their 18/19 European campaign. A hat-trick from Edin Dzeko and goals from Cengiz Under and Justin Kluivert gave the Giallorossi an important victory.
Speaking after the game, to Sky Sport, Roma head coach Eusebio Di Francesco gave his thoughts on the match:
“We gave continuity of play, I liked the team so much the midfielders start to move in the right way and interchange well. I'm happy with how we played it we put the game in the right direction. It's not easy to win in the Champions League and to score a lot of goals is important.”
Roma are looking sharp now, having defeated Lazio in the Derby della Capitale at the weekend, winning 3-1 against Simone Inzaghi’s side.
