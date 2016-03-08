Roma, Di Francesco: 'Olsen and Manolas out against Chievo'
07 February at 14:30Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco spoke to the media today before his side take on Chievo tomorrow. He confirmed that goalkeeper Robin Olsen will miss the game due to a calf problem and that Kostas Manolas will also be unavailable for selection. He is able to call upon Juan Jesus again though, who has recovered from his injury earlier than expected, although he is unlikely to be able to complete the full 90 minutes. Meanwhile Daniele De Rossi is expected to be fit, having played the full game against Milan on Sunday. Di Francesco admitted that his side had failed to finish off a number of games that they had dominated, but that they remain in a strong position in the league, just a point behind Milan in 4th place. Karsdorp and Schick are expected to line up again on the right-hand side, as they did against Milan, and Di Francesco praised both for their performances on Sunday and also confirmed that because Schick will play on the right Dzeko is likely to start up front.
He went on to confirm that Zaniolo will again feature “He will play again, we have to exploit his youth, his desire to be aggressive, determined and deserving, he has to improve his choices during the match, because sometimes he is too generous, it seems a paradox, but like Pellegrini sometimes falls in some mistakes, this boy’s exuberance is welcome and Zaniolo will play the game, and then we will see for the next one.”
