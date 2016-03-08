Roma, Di Francesco: ‘Our goals are clear: qualify for Champions League’
22 October at 16:45Roma took an unlikely defeat at the hands of SPAL at the weekend, with the Giallorossi dropping points yet again to pile the pressure on head coach Eusebio Di Francesco. Roma will have the chance to redeem themselves tomorrow evening when they host CSKA Moscow at the Stadio Olimpico in the Champions League. Speaking at his press conference prior to the clash, Roma boss Di Francesco said the following:
“Ups and downs? It is something that torments me. To find a situation of positivity and continuity. We often go out too easily from the game, and in moments of difficulty we lose the common thread as happened with Spal and Petagna's penalty on Saturday.
“Kolarov, De Rossi and Schick? I think I can recover all three of them but I will evaluate today on the first two. Schick only had a minor inflammation, but he will be available.
“Dressing room atmosphere? We can not be happy, of course. I can say that we are lucky to play a very important game tomorrow to recover. We do not have time to chat a lot, but only to recover the malice I had found. Edin must be one of our protagonists and must drag the affection of the public.
“Leadership flaw? The analysis is many, we need to grow the team in this respect. We have shown some deficiencies, and in the first place I have to keep these characteristics out. We lack balance in performance.
“CSKA? It has more quality than Plzen and they have two very strong three-quarter players. Team young but with excellent individuality. We will try to exploit their problems like the one on inactive balls.
“Underestimating the commitments is an absurd thing otherwise I would have done a lot more turn over with the Spal. We are not joking, the objectives of the championship are clear: get to the Champions League and we have every chance to do it. The nine test will be tomorrow.”
