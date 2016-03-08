Roma, Di Francesco: ‘We cannot base our fortunes on Dzeko’
20 October at 17:50Roma were defeated 2-0 by Spal at the Stadio Olimpico today, in what was a shock result for the Giallorossi. Roma had been playing with a bit more confidence before the international break but the team look tired and sluggish after the resumption of club football.
Speaking at his press conference after the match, Roma manager Eusebio Di Francesco commented on the game:
“I was happy with the team in the first half, we missed the last pass, we had the match in hand before the penalty kick, we had a lot occasions in which the quality of the final football was lacking. The penalty changed the game, we could not even react with them in numerical inferiority. We gave life to the Spal easy in the second half, there remains the regret for the first half. prepare the matches you can not miss anything, I want the boys to stay on the piece forever. Fortunately we can play immediately on Tuesday to show that we are not those of the second half.
“The rigor? Pellegrini was a bit naive but I do not know how much he touched Lazzari. I did not have a lot of guys this week, the concepts were there but then when you do not put the right malice in the field everything is less. On their corner you could do much better, we did not lose the game on this corner.
“We did not deserve this result, the basic problem that you do not have to break down. At the first difficulties we can not bring out the best in us, we have many young people who often go more accompanied. We were not good at the subsequent management of the race. The strength of this team must be continuity.
“Dzeko has had some important chances and he has not been able to exploit them, he proves to be a dangerous striker but I do not think we can base our fortunes on Dzeko.”
