Roma, Di Francesco: 'We have to be better...'

Eusebio Di Francesco spoke to DAZN after the Frosinone-Roma (2-3) game, here is what he had to say on the matter:



" Well I am happy for the three points but I would've been happier with a better performance. Even so, this is not an easy point during the season and tonight there was a lot of wind which didn't help us. Frosinone are fighting to win points, they did well tonight and put us under pressure. We made a lot of mistakes and we should've had a better approach since we nearly lost points today. Positives? Well we won but as I said, we have to be much better in the future. We had a 1-2 lead and then we let Frosinone score, we have read the game better. Dzeko? I was impressed by him. Yes he scored two goals but he also held up the play very well for us. Manolas? Well our trainers put ice on his ankle since it got very swollen. We are hoping for the best but we will have to wait and see for the tests to be done first...".