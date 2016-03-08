Roma, Di Francesco: 'We have to continue like this'

Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco spoke to Sky Sport after the Chievo vs Roma 0-3, here is what he had to say:



"We started very strong which was important. Chievo came back into the game and gave us some troubles but I think we had a good grip on the game. I think we could've even scored a few more goals but I was happy with our effort on the night. Chievo played in an aggressive way but they did give us a lot of room at the back which allowed us to create many dangerous chances. Kolarov's gesture? I think it was a great gesture by him to the fans. I have to say that Kolarov played a month with pain injections. It goes to show you how strong he is. Dzeko? He played great tonight, we needed him to play like this. Schick? He picked up a small knock so I decided to take him off. Manolas? He could be back for our UCL game against Porto...'. More to come...