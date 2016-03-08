Roma, Di Francesco: 'We have to keep up with Milan...'

Eusebio Di Francesco spoke to Roma TV (via Calciomercato.com) after the Roma-Bologna game, here is what he had to say:



' I didn't like how we started the game, we made a lot of errors and Bologna probably would've deserved to go into the break with the lead. You have to build up the play well which we didn't do. We were just shooting from distance which is not a good sign. Even so, we then did better in the second half and started to play like we always should. It was important to get all three points but we have to use this game as a lesson. We did great in the UCL but less so today. De Rossi? He is still not a 100%. Milan? They have been doing well so we know that we are going to have to do well too. Bologna? They played a solid game and put us under pressure at times...'. More to come on the matter...