Roma, Di Francesco: ‘We played a real man’s match; good attitude’
29 September at 18:00Roma defeated Lazio 3-1 in the Derby della Capitale today in the first of today’s exciting Serie A action. Roma took the lead at the end of the first-half through a back-heel goal from Lorenzo Pellegri, who had come on ten minutes’ prior as Roma were forced to substitute Pastore around the half-hour mark.
Lazio equalised in the second half before all hope was torn away from the Biancocelesti when former Lazio player Aleksandar Kolarov scored a free-kick from the edge of the box, after Milan Badelj needlessly gave away a foul. Things went from bad to worse for Lazio when Federico Fazio scored a goal from a set-piece in the final minutes of regulation time.
Speaking to Sky Sport after the game, Roma head coach Eusebio Di Francesco said the following:
“The choice to bring the team to the withdrawal is due to this; today the team have played a derby for men, a real men's match. It makes it clear that it can not be a different team than the one I train. This is the attitude that will lead us to pick up fantastic results.”
