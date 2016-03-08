Roma, Di Francesco: "We want this to be a starting point..."

Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco spoke to Sky Sport after the Roma-CSKA game, here is what he had to say: " This is Roma right now. We played a good first half against SPAL but we lost. Today we started slowly but we ended up winning. Dzeko? He is great. He scored two important goals, it's too bad he didn't score against SPAL. We hope that this will be a starting point for us to build on...".



