Roma, Di Francesco: 'We will attack Porto in the next game...'

Eusebio Di Francesco spoke to Sky Sport (via Calciomercato.com) after the Roma-Porto (2-1) game, here is what he had to say on the matter:



'It's too bad that we conceded that goal but I still congratulated the boys for their effort. We played a solid game and we created many chances so I was happy. Away goal? It wasn't even our mistake, it was a funny type of goal. I would've liked the game to end 2-0 but we have to accept things as they are. Zaniolo? I told him to remain focused and to always play with his head. He has an incredible talent and we are more than happy to have him. Everyone deserves credit tonight that's for sure. 7-1 game? Well we responded in the right way which wasn't easy clearly. I was happy with our formation and we read the game well. We cut off a lot of passes towards Brahimi which was our goal. Return leg? The worst mistake would be to go there and defend. We will be going there and attack Porto...'. More to come...