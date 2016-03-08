Roma, Diawara’s knee surgery a success, rehabilitation begins tomorrow

This morning Amadou Diawara underwent successful surgery on his left knee.

Roma midfielder Amadou Diawara’s left knee surgery was a success, according to an official announcement from the Giallorossi.The former Napoli player underwent the surgery this morning following an injury sustained against Cagliari yesterday. Professor Mariani performed the surgery in a small area of the left knee, with the player set to begin rehabilitation tomorrow.The Giallorossi are currently undergoing an injury crisis, with eight players missing from the squad due to various injuries, such as Edin Dzeko and Davide Zappacosta.Apollo Heyes