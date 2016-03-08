Roma, Diawara will require a knee operation: the estimated recovery time
23 January at 18:40Roma midfielder Amadou Diawara’s meniscus has suffered an almost total rupture and the injury will require an operation, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 22-year-old Guinean midfielder’s knee has almost fully ruptured and will require an operation to properly heal. It will be carried out tomorrow by Prof. Mariani. The player’s recovery time can only be fully estimated after the operation, although in most cases the recovery time varies between two to three and a half months.
Diawara, who is contracted to the Roman club until 2024, has made 19 appearances across all competitions so far this season for a total of 1417 minutes. In that time, he has impressed in his defensive contributions, but worried fans when he suffered a meniscal laceration against Cagliari in October that saw him miss five games. The player arrived from Napoli last summer for a fee of around €21 million.
Apollo Heyes
