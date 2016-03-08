Roma director to ask for Dzeko renewal priority

15 April at 15:45
Roma sporting director Frederic Massara, who came to the club to replace Spaniard Monchi, will be in attendance at an important Roma summit in Boston, USA this week with Roma boss James Pallotta, amongst other influential figures from within the club's structure.

Massara will reportedly speak to Pallotta directly in order to convince the American owner that the renewal of Bosnian forward Edin Dzeko's contract should be an absolute top priority and that it is taken care of promptly. 

Dzeko is a target of both Inter Milan and West Ham United and has just one year left on his current deal with the Giallorossi.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Roma
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.