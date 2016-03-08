Roma director to ask for Dzeko renewal priority
15 April at 15:45Roma sporting director Frederic Massara, who came to the club to replace Spaniard Monchi, will be in attendance at an important Roma summit in Boston, USA this week with Roma boss James Pallotta, amongst other influential figures from within the club's structure.
Massara will reportedly speak to Pallotta directly in order to convince the American owner that the renewal of Bosnian forward Edin Dzeko's contract should be an absolute top priority and that it is taken care of promptly.
Dzeko is a target of both Inter Milan and West Ham United and has just one year left on his current deal with the Giallorossi.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments