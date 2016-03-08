Roma: Donadoni or Sousa could replace EDF, Monchi can leave

Roma boss Eusebio Di Francesco is walking on thin ice after the Giallorossi 2-0 home defeat against Spal. With only 14 points in the opening 9 games of the season, the president of the club James Pallotta is losing patience with his manager.



Sources have told Calciomercato.com that the American businessman wanted to sack Di Francesco after the Bologna defeat but Franco Baldini convinced him to give trust to the former Sassuolo manager. Pallotta spoke to Monchi yesterday. The Spaniard could leave Rome at the end of the season, meantime the future of Di Francesco remains in doubt with Roberto Donadoni and Paulo Sousa who are emerging as possible candidates to replace him.

