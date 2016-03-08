Roma draw list of Alisson replacements

With AS Roma goalkeeper Alisson very close to joining Real Madrid this summer, the giallorossi have drawn a list of targets who can replace the outgoing Brazilian.



Alisson had drawn links with Chelsea and Liverpool to this summer, but it was reported yesterday that the Brazilian is close to sealing a switch to the Santiago Bernabeu. It is believed that the Los Blancos will pay about 78 million euros for the goalkeeper.



And with Alisson now on his way out, Roma have already drawn a list of goalkeepers who can replace him.



PSG goalkeeper Alphonse Areola currently is the favorite, with Thibaut Courtois also near the top of the list. Alex Meret and Gianluigi Donnarumma too are in the list, along with Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)