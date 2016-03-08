Roma dream of beating Milan and Inter to Conte

Antonio Conte's future looks to lie with Italy once again, as the Italian head coach weighs up his potential summer options. Conte is wanted by AC Milan, Roma and Inter Milan; all of whom want the experienced Italian coach at the helm. Conte, whose last job was with Premier League club Chelsea, was replaced by Maurizio Sarri in West London last summer; after a season in which his only trophy was the FA Cup.A number of clubs are chasing Conte, as previously mentioned, and as per reports from La Repubblica, Roma are very keen on the Italian. Furthermore, the same reports suggest that Beppe Marotta has given Inter the go-ahead to chase Conte as Luciano Spalletti's replacement when the head coach departs, likely in the summer.Reports suggest that if Roma are to convince Conte to sign for the club, they will need to qualify for the Champions League - a goal that looks more difficult now than it has done in recent years for the Giallorossi. The same goes for Inter and Milan; who can both consider their chances of signing Conte more or less solely dependent on their place in European football next season.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.