Roma drift away from signing Berardi
18 July at 13:55Serie A giants Roma are reportedly drifting away from signing Sassuolo star Domenico Berardi, despite reports suggesting otherwise over the last few days.
Berardi has become a very important player for the neroverdi and despite interest from Juventus about four years ago, he decided to stay at the club. He appeared 33 times in all competitions for the club last season, scoring five times.
Il Messegero write that Sassuolo's asking price for Berardi has pushed Roma away from the Italian and they are looking to go after other targets like Suso, Federico Chiesa and Emil Forsberg.
Sassuolo's sporting director had confirmed Roma's interest in the player recently.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Go to comments