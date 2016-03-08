Roma duo still out of action for Empoli clash
03 October at 13:45Roma will have to handle their Saturday matchup against Empoli without two midfielders, who already missed the Champions League clash against Viktoria Plzen yesterday.
Daniele De Rossi and Javier Pastore will reportedly still not be available for Eusebio Di Francesco. On the other hand, the goal is to recover attacker Diego Perotti for the match.
Moreover, Kostas Manolas could also be back for the Serie A match. The Greek defender was in the stands yesterday due to suffering from the flue, but he has also been training separately for a few days due to a flexor problem. The decision about him will be taken shortly before the game.
After a somewhat unconvincing start to the season, Roma have improved in the last matches, winning two consecutive Serie A matches, including the Rome derby, as well as yesterday's match against Plzen 5-0.
Yesterday's match was also a form of revival for Edin Dzeko, who scored a hattrick after struggling to hit the back of the net in previous matches.
