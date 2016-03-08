Roma, Dzeko admits 'I was wrong' amid Inter and West Ham rumours
29 March at 11:30Edin Dzeko is a player whose future with AS Roma hangs in the balance. The Bosnian forward has dedicated years of service to the Giallorossi and has a contract expiring next summer. At 33, however, Dzeko isn't getting any younger and therefore may depart Rome in the upcoming window; with both Inter Milan and West Ham United linked as potential suitors.
Dzeko was involved in a bust-up with teammate Stephan El Shaarawy in the dressing room after the defeat to Spal. As reported by the Corriere dello Sport, however, Dzeko would have apologised to the team yesterday - saying "I was wrong! Now we are all united, we can still go up in the rankings."
West Ham have already offered €10m for Dzeko but the Giallorossi are demanding at least double that for the experienced striker. Roma could aim to price suitors out of a move, keeping Dzeko for one more season before letting him then depart on a free transfer in the summer of 2020.
