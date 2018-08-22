Edin Dzeko came up big for Roma in their first game of the season as he scored a late winner to beat Torino 0-1. Dzeko recently posted a picture on his Instagram account of him celebrating the goal with Roma captain Daniele De Rossi. He wrote: "Tell me about it brother" as he added many emojis. Daniele De Rossi responded to Dzeko's post as he said: "Put your shirt back on as you have Manolas' physique!". You can view a picture on the matter bellow right here right now on Calciomercato.com.