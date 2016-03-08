Roma, Dzeko could be set for coaching role
05 October at 13:45Edin Dzeko’s contract with AS Roma expires in 2020, when the Bosnian forward will be 34-years-old. The Giallorossi would like to tie their prolific forward down to a new deal but are yet to offer a new contract to the former Manchester City man, in their attempts to get a deal right.
Dzeko’s representatives are thought to be in the realm of accepting a slight pay decrease for the Bosnian, who currently earns €4.5 million a season and could see that drop to €4 million a season, with at least another year added to his contract, keeping him at the club until he is 35.
The next step is to include an unwritten convention of the extension which gives Monchi and the Roma backroom staff the chance to evaluate the possibility of Dzeko remaining at Roma when he retires, pursuing a coaching, scouting or managerial role.
