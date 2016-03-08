Roma, Dzeko: 'Could have been more than 97 goals, let's hope 98 comes against Juve'

Roma striker Edin Dzeko discussed his experiences against Juventus in an interview with Italian media outlet Sky Sports Italia, ahead of Sunday evening’s game against the Bianconeri."What do I remember about my first goal against Juventus? The celebration, which came spontaneously because the ball wasn't perfect and for me it was something important and exciting. Are 97 goals a lot? There could have been more.”He then spoke about Sunday evening’s game against the Bianconeri.“Let's hope the 98th goal comes on Sunday against Juventus. We hope it will come, but at the moment we need points more than Dzeko's goals.”Finally, the Bosnian forward discussed his future."If I stay here as a director like Kolarov? First of all, I'm happy that he has renewed because on and off the field he's a fundamental player. He's already looking at it and you can see that he can have a future here. I haven't thought about it yet and it's early.”Dzeko has scored ten goals and provided six assists in 23 appearances across all competitions for the Giallorossi this season. The 33-year-old striker is contracted to the Roman club until 2022.Apollo Heyes