Roma, Dzeko could miss Inter clash due to fever: the latest
04 December at 14:00In Rome, the alarm has gone of due to the conditions of Edin Dzeko. The Bosnian striker didn't train with the rest of his teammates today either (via Calciomercato.com), as the flu hasn't passed. Therefore, his presence for the game against Inter at the San Siro is at risk.
The game will be played on Friday evening, which is just two days away. Even if he returns tomorrow, it remains to be seen what conditions is like, as just one training session might not be enough to get him back to full fitness.
In addition to the striker, the likes of Kluivert, Pastore, as well as the long-term injured Spinazzola and Cristante will also miss the game. Meanwhile, manager Fonseca is studying potential alternatives for the attack.
Kalinic, who is the natural alternative, remains to most likely option. However, the manager might try Zaniolo in a false nine role. It remains to be seen what decision he will make.
