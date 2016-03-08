Roma, Dzeko: 'I'm not happy with our season so far'
09 May at 16:05Roma forward Edin Dzeko has spoken in an interview with the club's official matchday programme; in which he discusses the season just been, as well as his personal thoughts and opinions.
"Genoa? Surely that goal has complicated everything. We are disappointed because we had worked so hard to score our goal and then to concede one by one at the end of the game, from a corner kick, it cannot happen because we have lost two very important points.
"Roma-Juventus? It is always an important challenge between Roma and Juventus, also for them, with many stimuli. Ronaldo aims to win the top scorer. In the Italian championship nobody gives you anything, but from here to the end we have to get 9 points and then we see.
"Favourite for UCL? Surely Atalanta, as they are three points ahead. Even if Atalanta should lose at home we must win otherwise it is of little use.
"Satisfied with the season? No, I'm not happy. It had to be better for both me and the team. Unfortunately the past cannot be changed. We have to give everything to get into the Champions League, but it won't be easy because we have left too many points on the road.
"Rome? I've always said I'm happy here and in Rome, my family feels good. Rome will always remain important for me even when I finish with football."
